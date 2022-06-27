x
Crime

Columbia County Sheriff: Suspicious men posing as electric workers

CCSO received reports that the two men were knocking on doors, asking unrelated questions.
Credit: FB
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspicious men claiming they were from an electric company were seen going door-to-door and asking people questions in Columbia County, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies tried to verify that the electric company the men claimed to be affiliated with had sent them to these addresses, CCSO said. They determined the electric company did not send anyone to the locations the men were seen.

The questions the men were asking were seemingly unrelated to any sort of electrical work. 

When the men were asked for identification by homeowners, they became agitated, CCSO said. 

Photos of the men were captured on a security camera

Credit: FB
Credit: FCN
A commenter on the Columbia County Facebook page said they captured this man on their Ring camera, identifying him as one of the men who allegedly pretended to be an electric worker.

