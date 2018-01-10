A Columbia County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man and critically injuring another at a boat ramp on Saturday.

David Scheel, 57, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed one man, identified as Joshua Brown, and critically injured another after an altercation at the Three Rivers Boat Ramp.

When police arrived they found Brown dead and the other man was transported to a Gainesville hospital. Scheel was also transported for other injuries. A report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office stated that witnesses heard the three men arguing before the shooting, but it is unclear what they were arguing about.

Scheel was arrested on one count murder, one count attempt murder, one count of firing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and one count of criminal mischief.

