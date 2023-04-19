Columbia County homicide victim identified as Lake City man

Shawn Waldron, 32, was found dead on a forest road on April 11.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The victim in a Columbia County homicide has been identified as Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City.

Police released his identity Tuesday night after his family was notified.

“Delivering such terrible news to a family about their loved one is never easy,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family as we continue to work to bring closure to this case.”

Waldron was found dead on a forest road near NE Gumswamp Road West on April 11.

Police declared the death a homicide soon after.

“We understand the public’s interest and concern in these types of situations,” Hunter said at the time. “We have a lot of questions we need to answer before we can release further information to the public. We ask for patience and cooperation while we work to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police are still asking for help in this case to identify a suspect.