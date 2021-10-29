Disabled car leads to capture of murder suspect in Columbia County, troopers say

FHP says a pedestrian, identified as Miguel Hernandez, is connected to a recent Miami-Dade County homicide.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted for murder in the Miami-Dade area was arrested in Columbia County Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 6:30 a.m., Trooper Payne was traveling west on Interstate 10 near the 312-mile marker when he observed a pedestrian running east along the westbound shoulder.

The trooper also reportedly noticed a Mini Cooper nearby with its hazard lights activated.

The trooper began to interacted with the man who was reportedly behaving extremely erratic to see what the problem with his vehicle might be.

FHP says the pedestrian was identified as Miguel Hernandez and the 2011 Mini Cooper were connected to a recent Miami-Dade County homicide.