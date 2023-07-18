Columbia County deputies locate wanted man underneath home after search

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence in Lake City to continue looking for Scott Salanci.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man Tuesday accused of committing an armed robbery last Friday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies initially set a perimeter in the area of State Road 47 and County Road 240 last Friday around 12:25 p.m. in reference to an active K9 search for Scott Salanci.

Deputies say Salanci had just broken into a home in the area and was believed to still be at large.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence in Lake City to continue looking for Salanci. CCSO says it was at that point that he was spotted nearby and fled into the woods near Magical Ter.