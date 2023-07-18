Columbia County deputies locate wanted man underneath home after search

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man Tuesday accused of committing an armed robbery last Friday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies initially set a perimeter in the area of State Road 47 and County Road 240 last Friday around 12:25 p.m. in reference to an active K9 search for Scott Salanci.
Deputies say Salanci had just broken into a home in the area and was believed to still be at large.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence in Lake City to continue looking for Salanci. CCSO says it was at that point that he was spotted nearby and fled into the woods near Magical Ter.
Salanci was later found underneath a nearby home in a crawl space.