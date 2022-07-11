Deputies reprimanded after mistaking cane for firearm, arresting man in Columbia County

In the video update, Sheriff Hunter apologizes to James Hodges for his arrest and says there were policy violations by the two deputies involved.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two North Florida deputies have been reprimanded after they stopped a visually-impaired man who had a cane in his back pocket and arrested him.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook Tuesday after video of the initial incident went viral.

In the video update, Sheriff Hunter apologizes to James Hodges for his arrest and says there were several policy violations by the two deputies involved.

Deputy Gohde is the one who initially stopped Hodges and asked what was in his back pocket, according to a police report.

"Hi there. What's this in your back pocket? I just saw you walking," deputy Gohde is heard saying in the video.

"It's a navigational aid," Hodges responds. "What's the problem? You're a tyrant?"

"Yeah, I am, actually," Gohde says.

Sgt. Randy Harrison arrives at the scene shortly after, according to a police report. The back and forth continues.

Hodges is heard asking Gohde for her badge number when Harrison says, "You know what? Put him in jail for resisting."

Sheriff Hunter says Gohde will be suspended without pay for two days as a result of the incident. Sgt. Randy Harrison will be demoted, suspended for seven days without pay and have no favorable action for two years.

He says both will undergo remedial training pertaining to civil rights.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has declined to release the full body camera video to the public.

Hodges says that he has formally made a complaint against the two deputies and intends to file a lawsuit.