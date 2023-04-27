Columbia County deputies make arrest in 2021 deadly shooting

Brandon Hopkins, 18, faces charges in Dionne Leslie's death, according to law enforcement. Leslie was 17 when he was killed on Feb. 2, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in a deadly 2021 shooting.

Brandon Hopkins, 18, faces charges in Dionne Leslie's death, according to law enforcement. Leslie was 17 when he was killed.

On the evening of Feb. 2, 2021, deputies responded to the intersection of southeast Lochlynn Terrace and Putnam Street in reference to a shooting. Officials found a two teens who had been had been shot.

One of the victims, Leslie, died from his injuries.

Investigators have been working on the case since then, resulting in Hopkins being charged. Hopkins is from Lake City, according to the CCSO media release.

“This is bittersweet for us,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We are pleased to bring closure to a victim’s family, but we understand that nothing will bring back their loved one. We will continue to work with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure this suspect is held accountable for his actions.”