'The time is right': A mother's newfound hope to solve hit-and-run cold case

"When I go visit [Bryan's] grave, I say I'm trying to get you justice. This the last thing I can do for you," mother Mandy Wrigley said.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A mother’s new found hope -- in a hit-and-run cold case out of St. John’s County.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to help identify the driver who investigators say left 23-year-old Bryan Wrigley for dead.

In 2011, he was riding his bicycle on County Route 214 when he was hit.

Debris left behind at the scene showed it was a 2001 or 2003 Blue Ford Ranger XLT pickup involved.

Almost a decade later, Bryan’s mother Mandy Wrigley feels that justice is right around the corner for her son.

“I just for some reason I think the time is right -- something told me that I needed to do this. It's the last act of love that I can do for my son," Wrigley said.

She has restored faith whoever hit and killed Bryan will be found, because of a confident witness and law enforcement's new technology.

Bryan’s mother said the hit-and-run witness recently came back in to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to help create a new, more accurate composite sketch of the suspect.

“This man says he could spot this person again. He said he got that good a look at him," Wrigley explained.

That’s why she decided to take $5,000 out of her own pocket to double Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida’s reward for information.

“I really don't want that money back. I mean, I would love to give that money to someone," she said.

Wrigley admits she may never fully get over what happened to her son, but she says her family is ready to move forward.

“You're supposed to forgive, and I would like to be at that point," she said. "But I don't know -- I don't know who to forgive.”