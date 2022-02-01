JSO asking for help locating man in connection to cocaine trafficking

Police say Danute Davis, 32, is wanted for trafficking of cocaine while armed with a firearm, as well as other narcotic related charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a person they say is wanted for trafficking cocaine.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Davis is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.