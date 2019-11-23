JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former detective gave First Coast News insight into what goes on behind the scenes of the Public Defender’s office when they take on a new client, like Brianna Williams. The Public Defender's lead homicide attorney, Alan Chipperfield, is representing Williams, the mother who is a suspect in her 5-year-old daughter’s disappearance.

Kim Varner has decades of experience meeting with suspects in jail and analyzing a case. Formally a detective and member of the SWAT team for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Varner went on to spend nearly 16 years of his career working as an investigator for the Public Defender’s Homicide Division.

"As an investigator I used to tell people, 'hey man be straight up with me, tell me what’s going on, that’s the only way I can help you'," Varner said. "The first thing we tell them is 'don’t talk to anybody', that’s for their own protection."

Varner worked alongside Alan Chipperfield, who oversees the Public Defender's homicide and death penalty unit.

"The homicide attorneys at the PD’s office I would say are the cream of the crop," Varner said. "Al is a very seasoned attorney, very good attorney, Al has been doing this a long time."

He says Chipperfield isn’t the type of attorney to attack a victim or go after a detective’s work; he’s well-respected across the state, in and out of the courtroom.

"He is a human being. His job is to defend somebody who can’t defend themselves."

While at the Public Defender's Office, Varner’s specialty was mitigation, so he would investigate their client’s past, back to their birth, upbringing, schooling, relationships and beyond.

"It helps to show why that person got to the point where they did what they did," he said. "A mitigation specialist’s job is not to make an excuse, but it’s to tell the story of how that person was raised."

Once DNA results for the human remains found in Demopolis, Alabama are confirmed, we can expect to see formal charges from the State Attorney’s Office, which could mean an upgrade in Williams’ misdemeanor charge of lying to law enforcement during the investigation.

According to Florida statute, that charge of ‘lying’ becomes a felony if the child under investigation has suffered “great bodily harm, permanent disability, permanent disfigurement, or death”.

As of Friday, the autopsy of those remains, believed to her 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams according to the sheriff, was still underway.

From his experience, Varner believes Williams is currently on suicide watch in jail following her suicide attempt last week.

He says that means she could be:

In a cell by herself, to avoid harm from other inmates

Located near the guard’s station so they can check on her frequently

Given a smock to wear or no clothes at all depending on risk factor

Void of any items in cell, like sheets and shoe laces, that could be used for self-harm

Varner says the sheriff's office will take all precautions because she is now their liability.