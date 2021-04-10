1 injured in shooting in Jacksonville's Grand Park area

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Jacksonville's Grand Park area.

At about 8:45 p.m., the officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

By the time officers arrived, the victim had left the scene and arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, identified as an adult male, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not any information on the shooter. Investigators are working the scene to uncover more evidence.