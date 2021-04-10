1 injured in shooting in Jacksonville's Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Jacksonville's Grand Park area.
At about 8:45 p.m., the officers responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
By the time officers arrived, the victim had left the scene and arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, identified as an adult male, has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not any information on the shooter. Investigators are working the scene to uncover more evidence.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are urged to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.