Police: Clearwater man arrested after creating plan to kidnap young girl

He's now in the Pinellas County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography, police say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 26-year-old Clearwater man was arrested late Thursday after police say he was planning to kidnap a young girl.

A news release reports the police found out Jacob Holman's plan during an investigation into a domestic dispute early Thursday at his house. This investigation led officers to learn Holman was reportedly gathering a shovel, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, condoms, duct tape and gloves to carry out his plan.

He also had a list that included "snatch up little girl" and "throw in trunk," officers report.

Police also say they found Holman's cell phone with a video of a girl who appeared to be around 5 years old at a local store.

After being interviewed by detectives, he was arrested.

"So often in this profession, we see the tragic outcome after a heinous crime is committed," Police Chief Dan Slaughter said in a statement.

"This is one of those rare occasions where we were fortunate to be able to intervene before the crime happened. I can't be more grateful for the citizen reporting a concern and for the great work by our detectives in the Crimes Against Children and Families Unit."

Holman is now in the Pinellas County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography, which are from photos that police say were found on his computer.