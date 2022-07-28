Investigators say they found prescription pads, gold bars and more than $1 million in cash in a search of the doctor's home.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies say a doctor is behind bars after writing and selling hundreds of fraudulent narcotics prescriptions for several years.

Detectives first received reports in May of Neelam Uppal, a 62-year-old Clearwater doctor, writing illegitimate prescriptions for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they discovered Uppal had sold 550 Codeine prescriptions and hundreds more Oxycodone prescriptions since the start of 2022, but believe she "has been preying on drug addicts for several years."

During the course of the investigation, Uppal unknowingly offered prescriptions to undercover detectives without ever seeing, examining or speaking to them, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives say they paid $650 cash for each Codeine Syrup prescription and $450 for each Oxycodone prescription.

Uppal, who is reportedly an infectious disease doctor, is listed as having a "probation/active" license status on the Florida Department of Health website. According to FDOH, this means a doctor may still practice in the state under special terms. The health department's website also shows that Uppal currently holds staff privileges at Bay Medical Center in St. Petersburg.

In a July 26 search of the doctor's home, where she primarily conducted business, detectives say they found $1,906,483 in cash, multiple prescription pads, minimal patient records and gold bars and jewelry valued at approximately $175,000.

Detectives added that two people arrived at the home to get fraudulent prescriptions while the search was underway.

Uppal was arrested on Tuesday and faces felony charges of trafficking in Codeine and Oxycodone. She remains in the Pinellas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.