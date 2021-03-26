Daughter arrested for father's death after beating, stabbing him inside his Clearwater home, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More than two years ago, deputies found a 71-year-old man dead inside his Clearwater home; and after a long investigation, detectives have now arrested his own daughter for his murder.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Shannon Gillespie, 46, was the person who beat and stabbed her father inside his home back on Nov. 15, 2018.
On that day, authorities responded to a house near Nursery Road and Meadow Dale Drive in Clearwater after receiving reports of a deceased person. When they arrived, deputies say they discovered Daniel Gillespie Jr. dead from "unnatural causes." An autopsy report would determine Daniel's death was caused by "blunt and sharp injuries."
Detectives say through their investigation they discovered Shannon had hid inside her father's home, waiting for a chance to surprise him. They say she then beat and stabbed him.
Shannon was arrested Friday morning at her home in St. Petersburg. She faces one count of first-degree murder and battery.
