Clay High School janitor sentenced for filming girls changing inside locker room

Other electronic devices belonging to Goff reportedly revealed a collection of child exploitation materials including images involving infants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Clay County high school janitor will spend 20 years in federal prison for filming female students changing inside a school locker room back in August of 2019.

U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis sentenced Jason Brian Goff, 45, of Starke, for the attempted use of children to produce sexually explicit videos. Goff was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Goff was arrested on Sept. 13, 2019, and has been detained since that date. Goff pleaded guilty on Sept. 25, 2020.

On Aug. 22, two 14-year-old female students reported a camera in an unassigned locker in the girl's locker room. School officials inspected the locker and discovered a cellphone was taped inside with the camera lens pointing out of a "pre-fabricated hole" aimed at the changing area, according to the complaint.

Authorities reviewed the contents of the phone and found images and videos of high school girls, ranging between the ages of 13 to 18 years old, changing inside the locker room, between Aug. 13 to Aug. 22, the complaint said.

In the last video, about a minute after a girl leaves the room, authorities say footage shows someone removing the phone from the locker.

Before the video stops, the person who removed the video had a Clay County School identification badge, the complaint said. The badge reportedly matches Goff's Clay County School badge, according to the complaint.

The phone also contained a selfie of Goff and text messages from his own phone number, authorities say.

Forensic analyses of other electronic devices belonging to Goff reportedly revealed additional images from the girls’ high school locker room, and a collection of child exploitation materials, including a video and images of adults sexually abusing children of various ages, including images of infants.

Goff, employed as a janitor since July 2018 at the Green Cove Springs school, was suspended after his arrest. He was initially hired in 2012 after an extensive background check required for all employees, district officials said.

“It is beyond reprehensible that this predator used his position of trust as a school employee to sexually exploit children,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “Thanks to HSI special agents and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, he will be held accountable for his crimes.”

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, with the full cooperation of the Clay County School Board and Clay High Administrators.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.