The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Wednesday about a scam that's threatening to arrest residents unless they pay a Bitcoin fine.

On Twitter, deputies said the fraudsters are pretending to be representatives from CCSO. They will reportedly tell you they have an arrest warrant out against you, and then go on to explain how you can pay a fine using Bitcoin to avoid getting arrested.

They will reportedly explain the process, step-by-step on how to pay the fine.

"This is a scam!," CCSO tweeted. "The Clay County Sheriff's Office will NOT demand payment in any form in lieu of an arrest warrant."

If you think you're a victim or have any questions, call CCSO at 904-264-6512.