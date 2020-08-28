Clay deputies seek man believed to have info about criminal activity in Keystone Heights

CCSO warns the public to use caution and not to approach the man if he is located.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man believed to have information about a crime that occurred in Keystone Heights last week.

The sheriff's office tweeted out the man's photo. They say he may know about an incident that happened near County Road 214 around Friday, Aug. 21.

Deputies did not reveal what criminal activity occurred in the area.

CCSO warns the public to use caution and not to approach the man if he is located.

If you know him or know of his whereabouts, call Detective Youngblood at 904-529-6633 or ryoungblood@claysheriff.com.