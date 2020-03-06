x
Clay deputies looking to identify man after smoke shop burglary

On Monday around 2:55 a.m. a burglary was reported at the smoke and vape shop located at 2574 County Road 220.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for assistance Wednesday locating a burglary suspect after a Middleburg smoke shop was burglarized, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet 10 inches with dark hair, deputies said. He was wearing a black face mask, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black backpack with gray stripes.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective Wes Smith at (904) 529-6671 or the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512.
