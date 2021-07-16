Woman wanted for reportedly shoving dog through secured door, deputies say

The dog became aggressive and deputies say it became a safety concern for employees working at the facility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person wanted for questioning in reference to an animal cruelty investigation.

Deputies say the person can be seen getting out of a dark-colored SUV at the Clay County Humane Society in a Hyundai or a Subaru type vehicle.

In the video, deputies say she can be seen walking up to the door with a white dog. CCSO says the woman went to the front door, stood for a moment, then went around back to the employee only entrance and shoved the dog inside.

The dog became aggressive and deputies say it became a safety concern for employees working at the facility. That location is not a dog intake site

If you have any information or know who this subject is, please contact Detective G. Winterstein at 904-591-4551 or via email at garyw@claysheriff.com.