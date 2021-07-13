Clay deputies charge man with 20 counts of possession of child pornography

Kyle Preston Reece was charged with 20 counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 36-year-old man was charged with almost two dozen counts of possession of child sexual abuse material on Monday.

Kyle Preston Reece was charged with 20 counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child.

After an extensive investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Digital Forensics Unit, detectives say they were able to obtain an arrest warrant.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Reece and he was booked into jail in Clay County. He is being held on a $500,060.00 bond.