Woman shot dead Friday afternoon at Orange Park apartment, suspect charged with murder

The shooting happened at The Park at Matera Apartments on Spencer Road Friday afternoon.

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old man Friday for the deadly shooting of a woman at an Orange Park apartment complex.

According to the sheriff's office, Clay County deputies, along with Clay County Fire and Rescue, responded to The Park at Matera Apartments on Spencer Road Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said authorities found Shantdella Garcon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died minutes after first responders arrived.

Detectives later arrested Kiaun Shannard Miller, 24, on charges of second degree murder. He is in the Clay County Jail without bond at this time, the jail's website shows.