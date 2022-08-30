Have you seen this man? The Clay County Sheriff's Office suspects him in a burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the man pictured. He is a person of interest in a burglary at the 76 Gas Station on 364 Blanding Boulevard on July 26 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

If you have any information, contact Detective Grosdidier at 904-264-6512 or email tgrosdidier@claysheriff.com You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.