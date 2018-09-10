The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say was involved in a bank robbery.

The bank robbery occurred at the Bank of America located at 29 Blanding Blvd. at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The subject may be driving a dark colored, newer Lexus or similar style car with a Florida Gator license plate. The subject is considered armed based on threats made, so officials are asking you don't approach him, just call 911.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please call the Clay County Sheriff's Offic at (904) 264-6512, you can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

