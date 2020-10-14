Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for convicted sexual offender

The sheriff's office said David Otis Gentry has a warrant for a violation of his sexual offender requirements.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a wanted sexual offender.

The sheriff's office said David Otis Gentry has a warrant for a violation of his sexual offender requirements. Gentry is known to frequent the Keystone Heights area as well as Union and Bradford counties, according to the sheriff's office.

He is also known to work in the construction trade and was last known to specialize in pipeline construction, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Clay County Sheriff's Office Sexual Offender/Predator Tracking Unit at 904-213-6600.