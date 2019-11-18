The Clay County's Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a man who robbed a Middleburg 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Monday.

The suspect was caught on camera and the police hope someone can recognize the gunman's voice. In the video, the armed robber holds the gun to the clerk's head and threatens to kill him.

The sheriff's office says the suspect has a raspy voice and he walks with his left foot canting outward. The police also said he's right-handed and about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information can call Detective Brad Dougherty at 904-213-6643.

Warning: The video contains disturbing images.