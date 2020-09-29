Clay County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of 'hate fliers' appearing in county

The sheriff's office is asking residents of Whisper Creek to contact the sheriff's office if they receive a flier or know anything about who is distributing them

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of "hate fliers" being distributed in the county, according to a news release on Monday.

“Let me be very clear," Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said. "I condemn all acts of hate in all forms. It does not appear that the sheriff's office was notified until this morning about fliers being distributed in the Whisper Creek neighborhood last week and possibly last night. Upon being notified today, CCSO deputies were sent to the neighborhood to investigate.”

First Coast News reached out to the sheriff's office for more information regarding the content of the fliers but did not get any.

