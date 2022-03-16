Clay County Sheriff's Office to discuss arrest of JSO officer

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police officer, according to a news release.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, along with JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey, will give more information about the arrest in a news conference at 11 a.m. at the CCSO headquarters on Orange Avenue in Green Cove Springs, the release says.