Crime

Clay County Sheriff's Office to discuss arrest of JSO officer

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police officer, according to a news release.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, along with JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey, will give more information about the arrest in a news conference at 11 a.m. at the CCSO headquarters on Orange Avenue in Green Cove Springs, the release says.

First Coast News will bring you the news conference live at 11 a.m. 

