Clay County sheriff helps deescalate situation involving man waving machete

Sheriff Michelle Cook took the machete from the subject and placed him in handcuffs, deputies say.
Credit: CCSO
Sheriff Michelle Cook in Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook helped neutralize a potential dangerous situation earlier this month involving a man with a machete.

CCSO says Cook was visiting a local business when a man with a large machete was seen acting irrationally at the front counter. 

The sheriff quickly took the machete from the subject and placed him in handcuffs, deputies say.

A police report says the incident happened at General RV located at 1577 Wells Road. Deputies say the man was observed trying to sell air fresheners for .25 cents and brandishing a machete.

He told deputies that he was a 'Good Samaritan' and further advised that he didn't know where he was and that he needed to be Baker Acted.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

