Clay County sheriff blames 'open borders' following arrest, seizure of 26 pounds of meth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with trafficking after more than two dozen pounds of large methamphetamine was purchased during an undercover operation, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Ricky Overton, 19, of California was arrested in connection to the operation and charged with drug trafficking. He is being held on a $25 million bond.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says drug issues within the county are being exasperated by 'open borders'

"I will tell you that the open borders are a problem," said Sheriff Cook. "We are seeing a significant amount of drugs making its way to Clay County because of open borders, and that is definitely something that concerns me as a Sheriff."

Deputies say the drugs were flown in from California. The arrest was made following a controlled purchase of 26 pounds of methamphetamine, which deputies say are valued at over $200,000

At this time, it's unclear of the logistics that allowed the 28 pounds of methamphetamine to enter Clay County in the first place or whether the drugs originated from another country.

The issue of immigration and open border policy has been repeatedly brought up by Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is currently seeking a bid for re-election.