Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Sergeant Bryan, posted to Twitter a photo of him arresting an elderly man who is the suspect in a bank robbery in Clay County.

Officers believe that the suspect is 69-70 and he did not physically threaten violence but implied he was going to rob the bank via a note handed to the teller. All the cash was recovered at the time of his arrest in Jacksonville

