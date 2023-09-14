x
Crime

Clay County man indicted on gun, drug charges was white supremacist gang member

Dabby Boree, named in the indictment along with another suspect, was part of 'The Unforgiven,' a violent white supremacist gang, federal prosecutors say.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man arrested last week, now indicted on federal firearm and drug charges, was part of violent white supremacist gang 'The Unforgiven,' according to a press release from United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. 

Prosecutors say Boree could be charged with up to 50 years in prison on charges related to possessing and selling meth. He is facing the possibility of additional time in federal prison for carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.

Boree has been previously convicted of 10 felonies in Florida, including batter on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and two previous charges for owning a firearm illegally as a felon.

He was last released from jail in January 2023.

A woman named Angela Denee Lynch was also named in the federal indictment, accused of working with Boree to acquire and sell meth. Police did not connect her to the gang.

