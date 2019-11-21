A Clay County man has been arrested on multiple charges related to sexual acts on two juvenile boys, according to a police report by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Charles William Boggs, 56, faces one count of capital sexual battery, one count of lewd or lascivious conduct, one count of lewd or lascivious behavior and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, according to an arrest report.

On Nov. 15, Clay deputies arrested Boggs after they determined that he forced a 10-year-old boy along with another boy -- between the ages of 10 and 18 -- to engage in sexual activities with him, according to the police report.

Deputies said Boggs made the 10-year-old victim perform sexual acts on him, performed sexual acts on the 10-year-old and made the 10-year-old perform sexual acts while he watched, the report said.

Boggs also made another child perform sexual acts which continued for multiple years while the child was between the ages of 10 and 15, the report said. When the child became 15, Boggs allegedly began performing oral sex on him as well.

Deputies said Boggs tried to commit suicide as they were investigating the incident. He was cleared medically and released into the custody of deputies.

Boggs was then arrested and is being held without bond at the Clay County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 18.