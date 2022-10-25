Clay County man charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon

Deputies say on Sept. 23, investigators assigned to the robbery homicide unit began investigating a series of three separate criminal offenses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for armed robbery with a deadly weapon last week.

D'eareo Harris, 19, was arrested Oct. 20 and booked into the Clay County Jail.

Deputies say on Sept. 23, investigators assigned to the robbery homicide unit began investigating a series of three separate criminal offenses spanning about a month at Q.Q. Spa in Middleburg.

Investigators believed the same person, later identified as D'eareo, was committing the offenses but could not readily identify him because he concealed his identity when committing the crimes.

Investigators say exhaustive investigative techniques led them to identify D'eareo quickly as the suspect in all three incidents.