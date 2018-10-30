A Clay County felon found himself in police custody once more after an investigation led law enforcement to a stash of guns and narcotics in his possession.

David Feaster, 29, was apprehended after a collaborative investigation between the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Green Cove Springs Police Department. He is charged with the possession of multiple firearms by a convicted felon, sale and delivery of methamphetamine, the sale and delivery of heroin, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and for driving on a suspended license.

