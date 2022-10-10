Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says one passenger was shot and one was injured from a window shattering.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said it was an incident of road rage.

Timothy Floyd, of Orange Park, Florida, was arrested Sunday after police say he fired into a passing vehicle while traveling north on Blanding Boulevard.

The victims said Floyd fired into their car with a gun that was possibly a "revolver with a long barrel." One passenger was struck in the right shoulder by a bullet and the other was injured by glass fragments from the passenger window shattering, according to the arrest report.