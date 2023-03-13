x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Clay County deputies investigating house fires where hate messages were displayed

At each location, deputies say some sort of hate message was left behind. The messages left behind indicated a potential bias based motive, says CCSO.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to two suspicious vacant residential fires on Monday morning.

CCSO says both homes had been recently built and were for sale. 

The incidents occurred near the same time and in the same general part of the county, CCSO says. However, a specific location was not mentioned by deputies.

At each location, deputies say some sort of hate message was left behind. The messages left behind indicated a potential bias based motive, says CCSO.

"We continue to investigate and will provide more information when available," said the agency on Facebook.

A statement from Sheriff Michelle Cook on this morning's residential fires where hate messages were displayed in the...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Monday, March 13, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

No one hurt in Springfield bank robbery

Before You Leave, Check This Out