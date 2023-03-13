Clay County deputies investigating house fires where hate messages were displayed

At each location, deputies say some sort of hate message was left behind. The messages left behind indicated a potential bias based motive, says CCSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to two suspicious vacant residential fires on Monday morning.

CCSO says both homes had been recently built and were for sale.

The incidents occurred near the same time and in the same general part of the county, CCSO says. However, a specific location was not mentioned by deputies.

"We continue to investigate and will provide more information when available," said the agency on Facebook.