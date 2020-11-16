Clay County detectives searching for 'armed and dangerous' man after deadly Oakleaf shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting Monday morning on Grayson Lane in the Oakleaf area.
Detectives are searching for Shawn Lequin Braddy. Braddy is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office told First Coast News the victim in the shooting died.
Anyone with information on where Braddy might be is asked to call Detective Matt McRee at 904-264-6512. Do not approach him if you see him, and call law enforcement immediately, the sheriff's office said.