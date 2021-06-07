Enough fentanyl to kill 8 people found during D.U.I arrest in Clay County

Fentanyl is often considered the deadliest opioid due to the large amount of overdose deaths it causes each year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl during a D.U.I arrest that could reportedly guarantee certain death for at least eight people.

The sheriff's office removed 9.3 grams of fentanyl, along with 1 gram of cocaine, 3.9 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

CCSO says in the early morning hours of June 1, DUI Deputy R. Riley observed a vehicle unable to maintain lanes. Deputy Riley stopped the car for investigation and arrested the driver of the car for DUI.

Fentanyl is often considered the deadliest opioid due to the large amount of overdose deaths it causes each year.

