Clay County deputy jailed after reported DUI crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was taken to jail Sunday after he reportedly crashed his car while driving under the influence, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The single-car crash happened just before midnight in the area of Blanding Boulevard and Howard Road and involved Deputy Myron White. White is 12-year veteran of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said after it made contact with White, Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash. At the conclusion of the investigation, White was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence and was taken to jail, according to the sheriff's office.