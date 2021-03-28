Clay County deputy finds crack, marijuana during traffic stop, CCSO says

The suspect led the deputy on a brief pursuit on foot before they were arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in jail after fleeing a Clay County deputy and throwing out drugs during a pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy stopped a black Nissan Sentra with an expired tag. During the stop, the deputy learned the passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant out of Jacksonville for probation violation, the CCSO said.

The deputy asked the passenger to get out of the vehicle, at which time the passenger fled on foot. During the ensuing chase, the passenger threw clear bags onto the ground before they were arrested, according to CCSO.