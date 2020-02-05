A Clay County deputy was arrested Saturday after it was determined that he was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Travis Pritchard, 36, is a DUI Enforcement deputy with the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He faces charges in relation to lewd battery on a minor, police said.

On Tuesday, around 10:42 a.m., the Green Cove Springs Police Department Communications section received a call from the mother of a 15-year-old girl. She told police that she believed her daughter was sneaking a 34-year-old man into her home late at night for the purpose of having sexual intercourse, according to police.

Police said the mother told officers that she believed the man was a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and that she had his name. Police responded to the home and spoke with the victim.

During the interview with the victim, police observed evidence on her cellphone which provided the accusations and the suspect was identified as Pritchard, according to police.

It was determined that Pritchard met the victim near Clay High School and the sexual relationship had been going on for several months, police said. Police believed that Pritchard was aware of the victim's age and told her to keep their sexual relationship a secret, police said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section made contact with Pritchard posing as the victim. During their conversations with Pritchard, incriminating messages were received, police said.

Pritchard was arrested while on-duty Saturday at 2:52 a.m. by the Green Cove Springs Police Department, shortly after attempting to meet with the victim to engage in sexual activity, according to police.

Police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that Pritchard may have had inappropriate contact with other underaged girls.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case or other incidents involving Pritchard should contact the Green Cove Springs Police Department or local law enforcement agencies.