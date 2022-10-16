Police: Clay County deputy refused to submit to breathalyzer, arrested on DUI charges for 2nd time

Christopher Coldiron was arrested on DUI charges after Highway Patrol said he caused an accident in Dec. 2021. He was arrested again Friday.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County sheriff's deputy was arrested on DUI charges for the second time since Dec. 2021 on Saturday, court records show.

According to court records, Christopher Coldiron was arrested and booked into Clay County Jail on Friday after he refused to submit to a DUI test.

Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Information Deputy Andrew Ford said. An administrative process will take place to determine Coldiron's status within the Sheriff's Office.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 7 and has filed for a public defender.

'My career is over'

Coldiron was charged with a DUI in December after he allegedly caused a crash in Bradford County.

He also refused to take a breathalyzer test during that arrest, reports show.

The Florida Highway Patrol said during the course of the investigation, Coldiron spontaneously uttered “I’m f*****d” and “My career is over."

Authorities arriving on scene found a silver Dodge Ram flipped over on its roof on the side of County Road 223 with damage to the back of the vehicle, a crash report from Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver of that car, later identified as Coldiron, said he did not remember flipping the car, FHP troopers said.

A driver who had stopped nearby said he hit Coldiron's car because Coldiron did not stop at a stop sign and he was unable to avoid the collision, FHP said.

While speaking with Coldiron, authorities say they noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. They also said that he was unsteady on his feet and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery.

When asked where he was coming from and going to, FHP said Coldiron stated he was coming from “Timbuktu”, and going to his girlfriend’s house.

Timbuktu is a bar and package store in Starke.

When asked if he had consumed anything to drink, he stated “about 6 beers and a shot of crown apple," according to the FHP report.

Authorities asked if he was having dinner while drinking, and he reportedly stated it was a family get-together.

During the investigation, FHP says Coldiron agreed to perform standardized field sobriety exercises. While doing the exercises, officials say he had problems keeping his head still and maintaining the starting position. Coldiron also had difficulty maintaining his balance during the instruction phase, FHP said.

FHP says based on the observations made by authorities, Coldiron was arrested for DUI and transported to the Bradford County Jail.