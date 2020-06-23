Developing: Clay County deputies working active incident in Orange Park

The incident may have to do with an active warrant.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is working an active incident in Orange Park Tuesday, though not many details have been released.

Around 11:17 a.m. the agency said there is a heightened law enforcement presence at the Intown Suites located at 442 Blanding Boulevard.

The incident may have to do with an active warrant.

CCSO says SWAT is also on the scene.