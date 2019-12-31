Clay County deputies are asking for the community’s help to identify three people caught on video allegedly stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar earlier this month.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that the incident occurred Dec. 17 on N. Lawrence Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Deputies say a store employee began ringing up merchandise while two individuals stood by the register. A third person asked for help at the other end of the counter and when the store employee turned her back, the male manipulated the register for a receipt and the subjects didn't pay.

One of the females was described as wearing gray pants, jacket and a hat. The other female wore black pants with the word 'Pink' written on the rear hip area. The male was described as wearing a black shirt, black pants, a gray cardigan and a black hat.

If you recognize the following individuals, please contact Deputy J. Goscilla at jgoscila@claysheriff.com with any information.

Clay County Sheriff's Office