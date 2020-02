Clay County Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect who was last seen in the Middleburg area.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Butts has an active warrant for burglary out of Clay County.

If you see Thomas Butts or know where he is, you're asked to call deputies at 904-264-6512 or Dial/Text 911.

You can also contact Detective J.R. Drury at 904-687-7340.