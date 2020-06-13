Clay County deputies looking to identify people of interest related to crime at Middleburg Dollar General

Deputies said the criminal activity took place at the Dollar General store located at 3102 County Road 220. Further details about the incident are not available.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Saturday identifying two people of interest in reference to criminal activity at a Dollar General located in Middleburg.

Deputies said the criminal activity took place at the Dollar General store located at 3102 County Road 220. Further details about the incident can not be disclosed at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

The two individuals should not be approached if located and community members are warned to use caution.