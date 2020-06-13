Clay County deputies looking to identify people of interest related to crime at Middleburg Dollar General

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Saturday identifying two people of interest in reference to criminal activity at a Dollar General located in Middleburg.
Deputies said the criminal activity took place at the Dollar General store located at 3102 County Road 220. Further details about the incident can not be disclosed at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
The two individuals should not be approached if located and community members are warned to use caution.
Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals is asked to contact Detective A. Koehler at 904-529-6754. You can also contact the Communications Section at 904-264-6512 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. A "crime tip" can also be left on the sheriff's office website under the "See Something, Say Something" banner.