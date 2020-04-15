The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have involvement in a recent burglary incident.

According to deputies, the crime occured at Futch’s Power Depot located at 101 Commercial Drive, Keystone Heights. The vehicle is believed to have bright headlights that appear to reflect a blue tone.

CCSO advises people to use caution and do not approach the vehicle if it's located.

If you see or have any information about the vehicle, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Detective M. Pollard by dialing 904-463-7957.