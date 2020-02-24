The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man in connection to a suspicious incident.

Deputies say the pictured subject attempted several times to enter the closed business of Russell Baptist Church located at 2299 Sandridge Road in Green Cove Springs, FL.

If you know who this individual is or have any information, please contact Detective Drury at 904-687-7340 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

You can also sontact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.