Suspects in stolen vehicle ram 2 patrol vehicles, lead Clay County deputies on chase

All suspects were taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated battery and felony fleeing and eluding.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office says multiple suspects have been arrested after they led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle from Georgia and rammed multiple vehicles, including two patrol cars.

Clay County deputies stopped a stolen vehicle out of Georgia on US Highway 17 early Saturday.

Immediately after stopping the vehicle, the sheriff's office says the suspects in that stolen vehicle rammed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies then immediately chased the vehicle north on Highway 17 into Jacksonville onto the 4500 block of Roosevelt Blvd.

During the chase, the suspects crashed into several other cars before ramming another deputy’s patrol vehicle.

CCSO says all suspects were taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated battery and felony fleeing and eluding. Additional charges are pending.