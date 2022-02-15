Clay County deputies arrest fugitive wanted for murder out of Philadelphia

According to Philadelphia Police, Sean Williams shot and killed a man in September 2021. He was pulled over in Orange Park and arrested for possession of marijuana.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — One of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives is now behind bars in Clay County.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Sean Williams for possession of marijuana on Tuesday, Feb. 8. He was pulled over for driving on Blanding Boulevard without the vehicle's lights on. Williams initially told deputies his name was Keshon West and lied about his date of birth, according to an arrest report.

Investigators attempted to identify Williams due to conflicting information, the report says. When their attempts were unsuccessful, they entered him into Clay County jail records as a John Doe.

Two days later, an additional report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office shows deputies identified Williams as a fugitive from Pennsylvania. According to an affidavit out of Philadelphia, Williams shot and killed a man in September of 2021.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Williams' victim was Phillip Wise, who was shot on the 5600 block of Osage Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Police officers responded to the scene at 8:48 p.m., where they discovered Wise suffering from a gunshot wound. Wise was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died the next day.

Williams was wanted on charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and robbery, according to the affidavit from Philadelphia police. The affidavit also says Williams had a previous felony that would have prevented him from possessing a firearm.